Rounds lists priorities for new Trump Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCCR) – The Senate Republicans will be going into the New Year with an aggressive agenda once the Trump administration is in office.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, speaking on KCCR, says the first priority is to get all the Cabinet secretaries identified and in place.

Secondly, a top priority for Rounds is to repeal and replaced of Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act.

Rounds is also looking forward to hearing who Trump picks for a Supreme Court nominee.

Rounds would also like to see some reforms to the process in regards to tackling the national debt.