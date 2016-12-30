Rusty’s Rev It Up and Rock Show is your home for the best Modern Rock from the ’90’s through today every Saturday night from 8 to Midnight hosted by Rusty Rokit.

To close out 2016, Rusty counted down the biggest rock songs of 2016 with the top 25 countdown from 10 to Midnight, Saturday December 31, 2016.

Did you miss the countdown or just want a list of the songs so you can build the most bad a** rockin’ 2016 playlist?? Well fear not here are the top 25 rock songs of 2016 from Rusty’s Rev It Up and Rock Show on 94.1 The Rock!

Rusty’s Rev It Up and Rock Show

Top 25 Rock Songs of 2016

25 – A Day To Remember – “Paranoia”

24 – Blink-182 – “Bored to Death”

23 – Nothing More – “Here’s to the Heartache”

22 – Disturbed – “Open Your Eyes”

21 – Ghost – “From the Pinnacle to the Pit”

20 – Green Day – “Bang Bang”

19 – Sixx:A.M. – “Rise”

18 – Skillet – “Invincible”

17 – Pop Evil – “Take It All”

16 – Foo Fighters – “Saint Cecilia”

15 – Pop Evil – “Ways to Get High”

14 – 3 Doors Down – “In The Dark”

13 – Five Finger Death Punch – “My Nemesis”

12 – Muse – “Reapers”

11 – Pretty Reckless – “Take Me Down”

10 – Disturbed – “The Light”

9 – Chevelle – “Joyride (Omen)”

8 – Shinedown – “Asking For It”

7 – Red Sun Rising – “Emotionless”

6 – Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song”

5 – Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Dark Necessities”

4 – Five Finger Death Punch – “Wash It All Away”

3 – Disturbed – “The Sound of Silence”

2 – Shinedown – “The State of My Head”

1 – Volbeat – “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown”