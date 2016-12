PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The Christmas break is a good time to reflect on the job that teachers do in our communities.

Mary McCorkle, President of the South Dakota Education Association, says teachers have to reach out to a number of people, besides their students.

McCorkle says many teachers now have a number of language challenges in their classrooms.

McCorkle says a teachers focus stays the same.

There are about 9,300 teachers in South Dakota.