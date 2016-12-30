State issues record number of concealed carry permits

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says the roughly 30,000 concealed carry permits issued in 2016 is a record.

Krebs said Friday that the previous high was nearly 27,000 permits issued in 2013. She says South Dakota residents value Second Amendment rights.

She says national events and discussions about limiting gun rights directly influence the number of permits issued.

January saw the highest volume, with 3,879 permits issued. The secretary of state’s office says there are roughly 96,000 active permit holders, or about one in six adults in South Dakota.

The state’s two most populous counties, Minnehaha and Pennington, each have over 14,000 active permit holders.

Krebs’ office issues a permit after it gets approved by an applicant’s county sheriff. People must meet age, criminal record and mental competency requirements, among other conditions.