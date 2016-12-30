Tiny town houses planned in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City’s block of new tiny town houses may serve as a model in the housing market.

The Rapid City Journal reports the city’s mayor, Steve Allender, a private developer and the nonprofit Neighborworks Dakota Home Resources have been working together on plans to build a small block of five tiny town homes just north of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The homes’ sizes will range from 360 square feet to 968 square feet. They will have garages.

The town homes will only be up for sale to people who plan to live in them. Developers are looking into ways to make the homes affordable for local residents.

Developers are hoping the new homes can serve as a model for hundreds more.