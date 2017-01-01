Aberdeen Wings End 2016 with Sweep of Blizzard

AberdeenWings.com –

Friday Dec. 30th Aberdeen 4 @ Brookings 3 (OT) – Colin Raver scored with just :13 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Aberdeen Wings a 4-3 win in Brookings on Friday. Aberdeen led three times, only to see the Blizzard answer after each one goal lead. The Wings got a 1st period goal from Gage Mackie and two goals in the 2nd period from Kevin Fitzgerald and Carson Dimoff. The Blizzard countered with goals from Nicholas Cardelli, Tim Faulkner and Cade Borchardt. Raver’s overtime-winner came after rush up the ice and a slick forehand to backhand move. Forbes Ploszaj made 24 saves in the win, while Josh Boyko made 36 saves in the loss. Boxscore

Saturday Dec. 31st Brookings 2 @ Aberdeen 3 – Forbes Ploszaj made 33 saves to lead the Aberdeen Wings to a 3-2 home win over the Blizzard, which completed a weekend home-and-home sweep. The Wings struck for two goals in the opening period from Tyler Bossert and Joey Strada. The Blizzard had a goal from Cade Borchardt to make the score 2-1 after the 1st period. Nathan Smith scored for the Wings in the 2nd period to make it 3-1. Taylor Schneider added the other goal for the Blizzard late in the 3rd period, but the Blizzard could not find the equalizer. Josh Boyko made 44 saves in the loss. Boxscore

The home & home weekend sweep of the Brookings Blizzard this weekend gave head coach Scott Langer his 450th win in the NAHL.

