Northern MBB Team Splits Pair of Home Contests

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) –

FRIDAY

In their first contest after the holiday break, the Northern State University men’s basketball team came away with a 76-75 victory over Concordia-St. Paul from Wachs Arena. With the win, the Wolves improve to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in league action, tallying their first victory over an NSIC south opponent.

The game was a physical battle to say the least, with 38 fouls between the two teams and strong play in the paint. The Wolves shot 37.9 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from the arc, while the Golden Bears tallied a 48.2 mark from the floor and shot at a 50.0 percent clip from the 3-point line.

Northern however bested Concordia on the boards with 45 rebounds to the Golden Bears 35. The Wolves tallied a season high 20 second chance points off 19 offensive boards in the win. NSU also tallied 32 points in the paint, 28 points off the bench, and 11 points off turnovers.

Ian Smith led three scorers in double figures with 18 points, hitting 6-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the foul line. The sophomore tallied nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal as well. Mack Arvidson was second on the team with 17 points, knocking down four long range buckets and adding three assists.

Logan Doyle led the team on the boards with a season second best 15 rebounds. He also added 14 points in his second double-double of the season. The junior added to his solid performance, dishing out a team leading four assists and blocking two Golden Bear shots.

DJ Pollard and Bo Fries followed with nine points each, while Pollard tallied six rebounds and Fries added three. Gabe King added the final points off the bench with five, while starters Justin Decker and Carter Evans tallied two points apiece. Pollard notched the team’s third block of the game while eight Wolves tallied multiple rebounds in the game.

SATURDAY

In their final game of 2016, the Northern State University men’s basketball team went down to the wire with Minnesota State, ultimately falling 90-85. With the loss, the Wolves drop to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in league action.

The Mavericks led by as many as ten points in the first half of action, however the Wolves battled back to tie things at 38-all as the first 20 minutes expired. Northern took the lead through the first ten minutes of the second half, but Minnesota State was able to gain the lead at the nine minute mark and hold it for the remainder of the game.

NSU out-shot MSU shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from the arc in the loss, while struggling from the foul line making only 19-of-30 attempts. The Wolves also pulled down 38 rebounds to the Mavericks 32, including 11 offensive boards which resulted in 11 points. Northern also notched 42 points in the paint and 28 points off the bench. The Wolves gave up 19 points off 17 turnovers which made the difference in the game.

Mack Arvidson led the team with 22 points in the game, hitting 7-of-11 from the floor including three 3-point baskets. Logan Doyle followed with his second straight double-double tallying 19 points and ten rebounds. Junior DJ Pollard also raked up a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds. Ian Smith was the final Wolf in double figures with 12 points and a team leading six assists.

Carter Evans tallied nine points for the team, while Bo Fries and Gabe Kind notched five and four points respectively off the bench. Doyle and Pollard led the team on the board, followed by Evans with five and Smith and King with four each.

The Wolves will return to action next weekend on the road versus U-Mary and Minot State. Northern will face off with the Marauders at 8 p.m. on Friday, and versus the Beavers at 6 p.m. on Saturday.