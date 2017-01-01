NSU WBB Squad Sweeps Weekend Home Games

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) –

FRIDAY

After a close NSIC loss to MSU Moorhead, the Northern State women’s basketball team bounced back tonight to defeat their first South Division competitor of the season. With the 66-52 victory, the Wolves improve to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play, while the Golden Bears fall to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the NSIC.

The Wolves gained a strong lead early in the match, closing out the first ten minutes of action with a 16-9 lead. Concordia- St. Paul outscored NSU 19-16 in the second quarter, however the Wolves headed into the half holding a four-point lead.

Northern State notched 34 second half points to seal their ninth win of the season. As a unit, the Wolves shot 46.6 percent from field goal range, 50.0 percent from the three-point arc and 37.5 percent from the foul line. NSU tallied 26 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, eight second chance points and six points off the bench.

Four NSU starters scored in double-digits, with Miranda Ristau leading the way at 16 points. Senior Paige Waytashek followed up with 15 total points, while Jill Conrad notched 13 and Bethany Crosswait finished with a season-high 11. Bethany Crosswait led the team from field goal range, shooting 62.5 percent, while Paige Waytashek shot a team-high 75.0 percent from the arc.

Miranda Ristau and Bethany Crosswait led the team from the boards with eight and seven rebounds respectively. Jill Conrad and Paige Waytashek each nabbed two steals, while Miranda Ristau had a season-high five assists.

SATURDAY

The Northern State women’s basketball team clinched their second-straight victory from home tonight, taking down the Minnesota State Mavericks 62-47. With the win, the Wolves improve to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the NSIC, while the Mavericks drop to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in league play.

Minnesota State outscored NSU in quarter one, holding a 23-20 lead through the first ten minutes. The Wolves bounced back from a ten point deficit in the second quarter, gaining a 37-30 lead to end the half.

The Northern State defense held MSU to four field goals in the entire second half for 17 points, while the Wolves recorded 25 total points to seal the victory.

As a unit, Northern State shot 43.3 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from the three point arc and 54.5 percent from the foul line. The Wolves held the Mavericks to a 25.4 shooting percent and forced 16 turnovers. NSU recorded 34 points in the paint, 11 points off turnovers, eight second chance points and nine points off the bench.

The Mavericks outrebounded the Wolves 41 to 40, however the Wolves collected one more steal and nine more assists.

Miranda Ristau and Gabby Laimer were the two Wolves scoring in double-digits. Ristau led the team with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, shooting 9-of-12 from field goal range. Laimer shot 4-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-3 from three point range, earning four assists and one steal.

Both Jill Conrad and Bethany Crosswait tallied eight points a piece, while senior Paige Waytashek notched seven points on the night for the Wolves.

Northern State will continue NSIC action on the road next weekend, taking on U-Mary at 6 p.m. on Friday and facing Minot State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.