Northern Swimmers Snare 3rd in Sunshine State

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (NSUWolves.com) – Competing in the St. Pete’s Classic this morning, the Northern State University swim team accumulated 56 team points through nine different relay events. As a unit, NSU collected three first place victories versus South Dakota State, Depauw University and the Catholic University of Ame.

NSU clinched wins in the 3×100 yard butterfly relay, the 3×100 yard backstroke and the 500 yard freestyle relay. Their first win of the day came in the 3×100 yard butterfly when the relay team consisting of Hannah Kastigar , Karlie Brown and Kalina Emaus hit the wall at 3:06.25 for ten team points.

The Wolves went on to record another first place finish in the following event, the 3×100 yard backstroke. Hannah Kastigar , Ashley Dunn and Edda Skoric defeated six relay teams with a time of 3:03.80.

The final first place finish for NSU came in the 500 yard freestyle relay (50, 100, 150, 200 yard) as Gentry Musgrove , Edda Skoric , Josie Gillund and Hannah Kastigar completed the race in 4:53.79.

Northern State tallied three additional third place finishes, as well as a second place finish in the 200 yard medley relay.

The Wolves will continue training for three days in the Sunshine State and then return home to face NSIC opponents from the Dragon Invite in Moorhead, Minn. The team will compete on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m. and continue into Saturday, January 14th.