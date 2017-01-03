Charity Faith Beaudoin, 15 months

Obituary

CHARITY FAITH BEAUDOIN

Charity Faith Beaudoin, 15-month-old infant of Benji and Leah Beaudoin of Faulkton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Sanford Health in Aberdeen.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the United Church of Faulkton. Private burial will be in the Faulkton Cemetery. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2017 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton.

Charity Faith Beaudoin, the 8th child of Benji and Leah (Briscoe) Beaudoin was born August 29, 2015 in Aberdeen, SD. Charity was a daddy’s girl who loved being cuddled and preferred towels over blankets. She would often empty the towel drawer and leave the towels lying throughout the house. Her smile was contagious and her personality was just starting to develop. She lived long enough to meet her newborn brother and was the first of her siblings to hold him. She will be missed by her family.

Charity’s life will be cherished by her parents, Benji and Leah Beaudoin of Faulkton; siblings: Rachel, Becky, Mark, Stephen, Noah, Felicity, Elisabeth and Josiah, all of Faulkton; paternal grandparents: Mark and Donna Beaudoin of Union, KY; and maternal grandparents: Steve and Becky Briscoe of Salina, KS.

A memorial has been established at Dacotah Bank in Faulkton.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Charity’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)