Crash south of Brookings kills 55-year-old man

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Press Release) – A 55-year-old man died Monday night in a one-vehicle crash south of Brookings.

The person’s name is not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle left the ice-covered roadway, entered the median and rolled.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, Brookings Fire Department and Brookings EMS.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.