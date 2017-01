PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – While there may not be an effort to repeal the death penalty in the 2017 South Dakota legislative session, there will be debate about it.

Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion has led the repeal effort in the past.

Rusch says he doesn’t believe the threat of the death penalty stops any criminal.

Rusch says the debate will be focused on keeping certain groups of people from the death penalty.

Lawmakers return to Pierre next week, with the session beginning on the 10th.