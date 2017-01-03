Film sheds light on post traumatic stress disorder

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – A film entitled Project 22 will be shown at the Capitol Theater in Aberdeen on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11. The show, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, is designed to provide help with individuals who are contemplating suicide following their service stint. The movie will start at 5:30 p.m.

Sean Johnson, Aberdeen VFW Commander, said the goal of the movie is to bring attention to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

PTSD is something that is seldom in the spotlight.

Johnson said that the movie originated with a pair of veterans on the east coast.

Johnson said that if even one life is saved, the movie will be worth the showing.

The movies deals with issues that past military personnel can relate to, according to Keith Wilkinson, Aberdeen VFW Member.

Wilkinson said the movie is open to all who have served throughout the Aberdeen area, not just local residents.

Wilkinson said because of the nature of the movie, those who attend should be at least 15-years-old. He said the movie would be beneficial for all those who know somebody who is dealing with issues related to military stress as well.

He said counselors and therapists will be in attendance for those needing to discuss issues.