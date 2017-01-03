Fort Pierre kicking off bicentennial

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Fort Pierre, known as the most historic site in South Dakota, is kicking off their bicentennial year in 2017.

A wide array of events are planned to celebrate the oldest continuously occupied white settlement in South Dakota. The white people were not the first people in the area however. Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson says Fort Pierre has been called the most historic site in the state.

In 1817, the first steamboat came up the river, and that began what we know as Fort Pierre today.

Hanson adds that Deadwood would have not been what it is today if it wasn’t for Fort Pierre.

Fort Pierre Businesses and community groups are planning activities throughout the year like a concert series, a pow-­‐wow, rendezvous, relay races, trader days, re-­‐enactments, block parties, and carnivals, just to name a few.