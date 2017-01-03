One dead, helicopter used to search for another near Eagle Butte

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KCCR) – Multiple search parties, including a helicopter, braved the cold Tuesday to look for Tom Traversie Jr. near Eagle Butte on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

According to the Tribal Chairman’s Office, earlier searchers Monday found the body of Megan High Bear, Traversie’s girlfriend, who lost her life to the freezing cold. A Command Center has been set up at the Cheyenne River Game Fish and Parks in Eagle Butte, coordinating the efforts to find Traversie.

Remi Bald Eagle, of the tribe’s press office, said the Emergency Management Team is using every asset available, including a helicopter, to assist in the search.

Authorities are advising the public to use extra caution during the winter weather conditions.