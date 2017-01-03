Home Address Plus helping small towns

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) – A rural focused development group is helping small towns in South Dakota address housing issues.

Dakota Resources has started what is called the “Home Address Plus” program.

Dakota Resources President Beth Davis says most people in small towns don’t realize how tight housing can be.

Davis says they help people in small towns find helpful resources.

Davis says the program helps identify important issues in each small town.

More information is available at dakotaresources.org