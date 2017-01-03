Katherine Elizabeth Ogle, 90

Katherine Elizabeth Ogle January 17, 1926 – January 01, 2017

Katherine Ogle, 90, of Harrold, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Harrold Auditorium with Father Chester Murtha officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Harrold. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2017 followed by a 7:00 p.m. rosary and prayer service, all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Highmore.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Katherine’s arrangements.