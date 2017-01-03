Krebs to propose bills in upcoming session

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – The 2017 Legislative Session is less than two weeks away, and South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is bringing forward some bills of her own.

Krebs organized a task force this past summer dealing with campaign finance laws, and there are some recommendations coming out of that task force. Krebs says the task force would like to help with any laws that come forward, specifically surrounding the Initiated Measure 22 language.

Beyond that major topic, Krebs is bringing forward a bill dealing with the ballot informational pamphlet.

She says the reason behind the bill is because “it became too political.”

The 2017 Legislative session begins on Jan. 10 in Pierre.