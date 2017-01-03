Legislative Welcome back on as planned

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Back in November, the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce canceled their legislative welcome event in early January, which is traditionally the first “official” event of the state legislative session. However, the event is now on as planned on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Initiated Measure 22 caused the event to be in limbo. Recently, Judge Mark Barnet ruled that the law be put on hold, so the Chamber event is still on as planned.

Chamber CEO Laura Schoen Carbonneau says the court action by Barnett helped clear up the questions surrounding the event.

Schoen Carbonneau says they are back to the traditional welcome event.

Schoen Carbonneau says they are anticipating a great turnout for the event.

The chamber is looking for sponsors to host the legislators for the event. Call the chamber at (605) 224-7361 to find out which legislators are still available.