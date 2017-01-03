Power now back on to all customers in South Dakota

DAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The lights and heat are back on for all 20,000 customers who lost power in the Christmas Day storm in South Dakota. The final customer to have power restored was in Day County on Monday, according to Brenda Kleinjan with the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

She says the power outage was extensive. Entire towns were without power.

Repair crews from Iowa and Minnesota helped the rural cooperatives restore power and Governor Daugaard declared a state of emergency to help facilitate the work. And hard work it was. Some of the downed power lines were encased in ice seven inches in diameter.