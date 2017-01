ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – A snow removal alert has been issued for Aberdeen.

Plowing will begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in Commercial Zone (Zone 1).

Cars parked on streets after the state time and before snow is cleared will be ticketed and towed to another street.

A reminder it is unlawful for to shovel or blade into the street at any time (except in Zone 1).