Beef Industry says report confirms benefits of red meat

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – A Purdue University study shows that consuming red meat above what is typically recommended does not affect short term cardiovascular disease risk factors. South Dakota Beef Industry Council Director of Nutrition and Consumer Information Holly Swee, says the report backs what they’ve been saying about the nutritional value of meat in the diet.

She says a healthy and balanced diet includes red meat.

Swee says the Purdue research studied all types of red meat, but mostly unprocessed beef and pork.

Swee says for consumers that want a healthier diet, they can find recommendations on their website at sdbeef.org, including the 30-day protein challenge.