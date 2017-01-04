Bill would require scholarship winners to stay in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Every fall, the state awards qualifying high school graduates with the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship, which provides up to $6,500 over four years to a qualifying student who attends an eligible higher education institution in South Dakota.

The dilemma is trying to keep those students in South Dakota after they graduate from college. South Dakota Senator Jason Frerichs of Wilmot is bringing forward a bill that would require the scholarship recipients to stay in the state after graduation.

The state would give a waiver if the scholarship graduates go on to further education, but Frerichs says they want the recipients to come back.

He says that if the bill does pass, it would require the recipient to pay back the opportunity scholarship to the state.

He says he knows there will be some language to the bill that will be changed as the lawmakers debate the bill during session, but the keep is to try and retain those graduates to stay in state.