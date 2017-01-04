Bill would turn ditch land into farm land

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Road ditches has been an issue among farmers across South Dakota for some time now, and one south Dakota Senator is bringing forth a bill this session that might allow farmers to turn more of the ditch land into farm land.

Senator Stace Nelson of Fulton says his bill would seek to set a uniform safety distance in road ditches across the state.

Nelson says the key is to allow the farmers to utilize more land.

He adds that this bill would turn a multitude of acres back to the farmers and ranchers.

Nelson says that his bill would also save the state thousands annually due to the fact that it would allow the DOT to conduct less maintenance on the ditches.