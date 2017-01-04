Cold start to the new year

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – It has been a chilly start to 2017, and things will get a bit colder before a warmup next week.

Kari Fleegel, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, said that Thursday will be colder than today, with a high of minus 3.

While temperatures are usually cold in January, the start to the new year is even colder than normal.

The wind chill values are even colder than the temps. Fleegel said to watch out for exposed skin.

A warm up is on the way, though, with temperatures expected to be in the 20s by next week.

In the meantime, bundle up and be prepared.