High School Scoreboard for Tuesday, 01/03/17

Basketball
Ab Central 67-46
It was a slow start for the Golden Eagles against Huron yesterday, but Aberdeen took flight after the 1st quarter to soar past Huron, 67-46. AC trailed 19-6 through the opening frame and shot just 29% in the 1st half to go into the break down six points. The team got hot after recess, though, connecting on 67% of their shots to out-score the Tigers 46-19 in the 2nd half. Huron was held to just 25% shooting after the break. Central was led by Cole Bergan’s 18 points, while Jonah Dohrer had 12p & 8 rebounds, Cannon Hannigan knocked in 12p, and Brandon Kusler ended up w/ 10p. Central only played seven guys in the win.
Coach Norberg’s postgame thoughts…
Ab Central 64-42
The Golden Eagle girls out-scored the host Huron squad in each quarter, cruising to a 64-42 win last night. Aberdeen allowed just two offensive rebounds and finished plus-16 on the glass. AC also shot 46% to Huron’s 38% and had four fewer TOs. Melia Mounga turned in a 2nd straight double-double w/ 16p & 10r, while both Paiton Burckhard & Haylee Mork had 12p.
Ab Roncalli 53-33
AR – Jami Ewart 18p; Grace Imbery 10p
Warner 56-38
W – Laurie Rogers 22p, 10r
I – Kamryn Heinz & Kaylee Braun 12p each
Sully Buttes 68-20
S – Chloe Lamb 29p
Breckenridge, MN 44-40
Waverly 44-29
NW 62-49
N – Josie Clemens 21p; Addison Sparling 16p
F – Madison Boss 14p
DeSmet 61-43
M – Shaly Werdel 16p, Kadye Fernholz 13p
Hamlin 51-40
Milbank 64-54
M – Caryssa Mielitz 26p
Groton 61-33
G – Sean Schuring 18p, 11r; Seric Shabazz 17p; Bennett Shabazz 11p
W – Riley Reetz 15p
Langford 62-31
C-G-B, MN 58-52
High-Harr 56-50
Faulkton 68-59
Miller 60-44
M – Karst Hunter 20p; Steven Fernholz 13p, 10r
Hamlin 52-50
Deuel 64-56
