High School Scoreboard for Tuesday, 01/03/17

Basketball

Huron [B]

Ab Central 67-46

It was a slow start for the Golden Eagles against Huron yesterday, but Aberdeen took flight after the 1st quarter to soar past Huron, 67-46. AC trailed 19-6 through the opening frame and shot just 29% in the 1st half to go into the break down six points. The team got hot after recess, though, connecting on 67% of their shots to out-score the Tigers 46-19 in the 2nd half. Huron was held to just 25% shooting after the break. Central was led by Cole Bergan’s 18 points, while Jonah Dohrer had 12p & 8 rebounds, Cannon Hannigan knocked in 12p, and Brandon Kusler ended up w/ 10p. Central only played seven guys in the win.

Coach Norberg’s postgame thoughts…

Ab Central 64-42

Huron [G]

The Golden Eagle girls out-scored the host Huron squad in each quarter, cruising to a 64-42 win last night. Aberdeen allowed just two offensive rebounds and finished plus-16 on the glass. AC also shot 46% to Huron’s 38% and had four fewer TOs. Melia Mounga turned in a 2nd straight double-double w/ 16p & 10r, while both Paiton Burckhard & Haylee Mork had 12p.

Ab Roncalli 53-33

Redfield [G]

AR – Jami Ewart 18p; Grace Imbery 10p

Warner 56-38

Ipswich [G]

W – Laurie Rogers 22p, 10r

I – Kamryn Heinz & Kaylee Braun 12p each

Mo-Po [G]

Sully Buttes 68-20

S – Chloe Lamb 29p

Sisseton [G]

Breckenridge, MN 44-40

Wilmot [G]

Waverly 44-29

NW 62-49

Faulkton [G]

N – Josie Clemens 21p; Addison Sparling 16p

F – Madison Boss 14p

Miller [G]

DeSmet 61-43

M – Shaly Werdel 16p, Kadye Fernholz 13p

Flo/Henry [G]

Hamlin 51-40

Deuel [G]

Milbank 64-54

M – Caryssa Mielitz 26p

Groton 61-33

Webster [B]

G – Sean Schuring 18p, 11r; Seric Shabazz 17p; Bennett Shabazz 11p

W – Riley Reetz 15p

Brit-Hecla [B]

Langford 62-31

C-G-B, MN 58-52

Summit [B]

High-Harr 56-50

Stanley Co [B]

NW [B]

Faulkton 68-59

Miller 60-44

DeSmet [B]

M – Karst Hunter 20p; Steven Fernholz 13p, 10r

Flo/Henry [B]

Hamlin 52-50

Deuel 64-56

Milbank [B]