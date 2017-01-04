High School Scoreboard for Tuesday, 01/03/17

January 4, 2017 Sports
Scoreboard - Winter 2

Basketball

Huron [B]

Ab Central  67-46

It was a slow start for the Golden Eagles against Huron yesterday, but Aberdeen took flight after the 1st quarter to soar past Huron, 67-46.  AC trailed 19-6 through the opening frame and shot just 29% in the 1st half to go into the break down six points.  The team got hot after recess, though, connecting on 67% of their shots to out-score the Tigers 46-19 in the 2nd half.  Huron was held to just 25% shooting after the break.  Central was led by Cole Bergan’s 18 points, while Jonah Dohrer had 12p & 8 rebounds, Cannon Hannigan knocked in 12p, and Brandon Kusler ended up w/ 10p.  Central only played seven guys in the win.

Coach Norberg’s postgame thoughts…

 

Ab Central  64-42

Huron [G]

The Golden Eagle girls out-scored the host Huron squad in each quarter, cruising to a 64-42 win last night.  Aberdeen allowed just two offensive rebounds and finished plus-16 on the glass.  AC also shot 46% to Huron’s 38% and had four fewer TOs.  Melia Mounga turned in a 2nd straight double-double w/ 16p & 10r, while both Paiton Burckhard & Haylee Mork had 12p.

 

Ab Roncalli  53-33

Redfield [G]

AR – Jami Ewart 18p; Grace Imbery 10p

 

Warner  56-38

Ipswich [G]

W – Laurie Rogers 22p, 10r

I – Kamryn Heinz & Kaylee Braun 12p each

 

Mo-Po [G]

Sully Buttes  68-20

S – Chloe Lamb 29p

 

Sisseton [G]

Breckenridge, MN  44-40

 

Wilmot [G]

Waverly  44-29

 

NW  62-49

Faulkton [G]

N – Josie Clemens 21p; Addison Sparling 16p

F – Madison Boss 14p

 

Miller [G]

DeSmet  61-43

M – Shaly Werdel 16p, Kadye Fernholz 13p

 

Flo/Henry [G]

Hamlin  51-40

 

Deuel [G]

Milbank  64-54

M – Caryssa Mielitz 26p

 

Groton  61-33

Webster [B]

G – Sean Schuring 18p, 11r; Seric Shabazz 17p; Bennett Shabazz 11p

W – Riley Reetz 15p

 

Brit-Hecla [B]

Langford  62-31

 

C-G-B, MN  58-52

Summit [B]

 

High-Harr  56-50

Stanley Co [B]

 

NW [B]

Faulkton  68-59

 

Miller  60-44

DeSmet [B]

M – Karst Hunter 20p; Steven Fernholz 13p, 10r

 

Flo/Henry [B]

Hamlin  52-50

 

Deuel  64-56

Milbank [B]

