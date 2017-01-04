Highway deaths appear to be down in 2016

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Nothing official just yet, but it looks like highway deaths in South Dakota were down in 2016.

The numbers might be the lowest since 2011, according to Department of Public Safety Spokesman Tony Mangan, who hopes to release the annual fatality report later this week.

There were 133 traffic fatalities in South Dakota in 2015 and 111 in 2011.

More encouraging news. The New Year’s Holiday Weekend can be one of the deadliest on the nation’s roads, but as of Monday, Mangan said that he had heard of no weekend fatalities in South Dakota.