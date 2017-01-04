Part of Aberdeen without power Wednesday morning

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Several hundred residents along with some local businesses were without power for a brief time on Wednesday morning.

According to Ben Dunsmoor, Communications Director for Northern Electric Cooperative, a substation went down causing about a 90-minute outage.

Dunsmoor said that workers were able to fix the problem quickly so people could get on with their routines.

He said the goal is always to have the outages fixed in a timely manner.

The area effected was mainly the eastern edge of the city, which included businesses along Sixth Ave.