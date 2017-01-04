Presentation College Splits B’ball DH at Morris

MORRIS, MN (UMMCougars.org) –

WBB

PC

MN-Morris 79-65

Macy Toelle tied her season-high with 24 points and didn’t miss from 2-point land on seven shots, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Saints’ WBB team fell at MN-Morris, 79-65. The Sisseton grad was 7/7 inside the curve, but also 2/10 from behind it while adding a 4/4 night at the FT line. Sydney Larson was the only other PC player in double figures w/ 11p. While Presentation hit 39% on the night, the Cougars shot 51%, including 9/20 from downtown. PC was also out-rebounded, 42-25, although they did have a 23-18 turnover advantage.

MBB

PC 86-83

MN-Morris

The Presentation College guys made it a DH split in Morris, MN, with an 86-83 win in the nightcap yesterday. PC earned the win w/ an advantage in TOs (20-11) and 3-point buckets (15-10). PC shot 45% on the night, while the hosts hit at a 52% clip. Both teams shot about 45% from deep in the contest, while neither team reached double-digit FTAs. Elijah Valdez led the green & gold w/ 27p, going 9/20-3; Donnell Minton drained 20p on 9/16 shooting; and Aaron Samuels finished w/ 13p.