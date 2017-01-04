Saints’ Volleyball Team Adds Three for 2017

ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – Presentation College head volleyball coach Chelsey Albrecht is pleased to announce the signing of three student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. Magdalena Gall (Randolph, NE), Andrea Drageset (Fort Pierre, SD), and Shawnee Mollman (Buffalo, SD) will join the Saints next fall for the 2017 season.

Magdalena is from Randolph, NE where she played at Randolph High School under the guidance of head coach Rob Engel, her positions are middle hitter & right-side hitter. She was a two year starter / letter award winner and team captain her senior year.

2016 High School Stats:

Played Sets: 72

Total Kills: 179

Blocks: 65

Aces: 19

2016 Accolades:

All-Conference member

All-State Honorable Mention

Magdalena plans on majoring in Psychology. She is the daughter of Benjamin and Jean Gall.

Andrea is from Fort Pierre, SD where she played at Stanley County High School under the guidance of head coach Michelle Kolb, her position is defensive specialist. She was a three year starter / letter award winner and team captain her senior year.

High School Career Stats:

Total Kills: 445

Total Digs: 541

Senior Year Stats:

Total Kills: 276

Total Digs: 216

Career Accolades:

2016 Big Dakota All-Conference Team

2015 Team MVP

2014 Heart of the Buffalo Award

Andrea plans on majoring in Business Administration. She is the daughter of Eric Drageset and Michel Williams.

Shawnee is from Buffalo, SD where she played at Harding County High School under the guidance of head coach Tammy Bruha, her position is middle hitter. She was a four year letter award winner and two year starter.

High School Senior Stats:

Total Kills: 329

Total Blocks: 49

Career Accolades:

Little Moreau Conference All-Tourney Team (2015 & 2016)

All-Conference Team (2015 & 2016)

Team Award for Co-Hardest Worker

Most Blocks (2015 & 2016)

Little Moreau Conference Champions (2016)

Mile High Tournament Champions (2016)

District Champions (2016)

Regional Champions (2016)

7th Place at Class B State Tournament (2016)

Shawnee plans on majoring in Nursing. She is the daughter of David & Jennifer Wickstrom and Craig & Joyclyn Mollman.