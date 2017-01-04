Central hosts staff development, three win Golden Apple awards

From left: Golden Apple winners Deb Schlosser, Ev McQuillen and Sheila Sandquist.

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – While Aberdeen public school students are still on break, educators from across the city met on Tuesday morning for staff development at Thomas F. Kelly Theatre at Aberdeen Central.

Superintendent Becky Guffin said the gathering is a beneficial one to bring everybody together.

During the meeting, a trio of individuals were honored with Golden Apple awards. Guffin said this is the second year for the awards.

Each of the individuals received $500 in addition to a golden apple.

While the current school year is only half finished, Guffin said the time is now to start thinking about the next school year.

Guffin will be paying close attention to the 2017 Legislative Session which gets started next week in Pierre.

She thanked Governor Dennis Daugaard for his support of education.