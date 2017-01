PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – South Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the start of the 2017 session next week. A number of bills have been prefiled, and more will be added by next week.

Senator Billie Sutton of Burke says he has one to help young teachers.

Sutton says he is also working on a bill that would help school districts provide free pre-school for younger kids.

Sutton says that type of program could provide a big payback.

The legislative session starts on Jan. 10.