Updated NABC & WBCA Polls – NSU WBB Stay 25th

NABC.com & WBCA.org –

The coaches’ polls have been updated for NCAA D-II and the NSU WBB squad remains at #25 in the country. In the WBCA poll, NSU stayed ranked 25th in the nation after going 2-0 at home and moving their mark to 10-2 on the season overall. The Wolves’ traveling partner also notched a pair of home wins and hopped over NSU from “receiving votes” to 24th. The Dragons are 11-1 on the season. The only other NSIC team to get any votes is Winona State, which climbs from 16th to 14th in this week’s poll. The Warriors have a 12-2 record this season. Ashland is the #1 team in the country w/ 22/24 votes. The other two picks go to Virginia Union at #3.

On the men’s side, the NABC poll has Southwest MN State as the lone NSIC team in the top 25, sitting in the 22-spot after climbing three slots. No other teams in the conference are even receiving votes this week. The top-ranked team in the nation is Northwest MO State w/ 12/16 votes. The other four go to #2 Fairmont State.