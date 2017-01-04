Updated NABC & WBCA Polls – NSU WBB Stay 25th

January 4, 2017
Scoreboard - NSU Hoops 1

NABC.com & WBCA.org –

The coaches’ polls have been updated for NCAA D-II and the NSU WBB squad remains at #25 in the country.  In the WBCA poll, NSU stayed ranked 25th in the nation after going 2-0 at home and moving their mark to 10-2 on the season overall.  The Wolves’ traveling partner also notched a pair of home wins and hopped over NSU from “receiving votes” to 24th.  The Dragons are 11-1 on the season.  The only other NSIC team to get any votes is Winona State, which climbs from 16th to 14th in this week’s poll.  The Warriors have a 12-2 record this season.  Ashland is the #1 team in the country w/ 22/24 votes.  The other two picks go to Virginia Union at #3.

On the men’s side, the NABC poll has Southwest MN State as the lone NSIC team in the top 25, sitting in the 22-spot after climbing three slots.  No other teams in the conference are even receiving votes this week.  The top-ranked team in the nation is Northwest MO State w/ 12/16 votes.  The other four go to #2 Fairmont State.

