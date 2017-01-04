Wednesday, January 4, 2017 – Cancellations

School Announcements

Doland – 10AM Start

Edmunds Central – 2 Hours Late

Enemy Swim Day – 10AM Start

Eureka – 2 Hours Late

Frederick Area – 2 Hours Late

Hitchcock-Tulare – 2 Hours Late

Hoven – 9AM Start

Leola – 10AM Start

Northwestern Area – 10AM Start

Redfield Area – 2 Hours Late

Waubay – 10AM Start

Webster Area – 1 Hour Late

Submit your cancellation by using the submit button on the right side of the Cancellations page. You can also email wx@hubcityradio.com or call (605) 229-3632 Monday – Friday from 8am till 5pm. Hub City Radio reserves the right to review, edit or reject any cancellation submitted. Cancellations may take several hours to appear on the website.