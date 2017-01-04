Wednesday, January 4, 2017 – Cancellations

School Announcements
Doland – 10AM Start
Edmunds Central – 2 Hours Late
Enemy Swim Day – 10AM Start
Eureka – 2 Hours Late
Frederick Area – 2 Hours Late
Hitchcock-Tulare – 2 Hours Late
Hoven – 9AM Start
Leola – 10AM Start
Northwestern Area – 10AM Start
Redfield Area – 2 Hours Late
Waubay – 10AM Start
Webster Area – 1 Hour Late
______________________
