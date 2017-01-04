Woonsocket man pleads guilty in plea deal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) â A South Dakota man accused of killing a woman last year has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Novak of Woonsocket entered his plea as part of a plea deal. Novak was accused in the death last August of 25-year-old Jennifer Gibson at their home.
KELO-TV reports in court Tuesday, Novak said he killed the mother of four by cutting her throat.
Authorities arrested Novak at the home after the incident prompted a nearby school to go on lockdown.
First-degree manslaughter is a felony carrying a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.
