Woonsocket man pleads guilty in plea deal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) â A South Dakota man accused of killing a woman last year has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Novak of Woonsocket entered his plea as part of a plea deal. Novak was accused in the death last August of 25-year-old Jennifer Gibson at their home.

KELO-TV reports in court Tuesday, Novak said he killed the mother of four by cutting her throat.

Authorities arrested Novak at the home after the incident prompted a nearby school to go on lockdown.

First-degree manslaughter is a felony carrying a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.