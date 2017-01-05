Aberdeen Police Department adds another canine unit

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Police Department has added another drug dog to go along with the one already on staff.

The new dog, which is unnamed at this point, came from Alabama, according to Sgt. Tanner Jondahl.

The canine is currently in Pierre under going training for the next seven weeks.

The staff decided to add another dog, because the current canine on staff, Niko, has a heavy workload.

Jondahl said there has been limited contact with the new drug dog and that has been by design.

Jondahl said the APD is grateful that funds were available to add another canine to their unit.