ALVIN JOHN MATHERN

Alvin John Mathern, 79, of Newell, SD and formerly of Mina, SD, died Friday, December 30, 2016, at Cheyenne River Health Center in Eagle Butte, SD. He was on his way home to Newell from Aberdeen at the time of his death.

Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 409 2nd Avenue NE, Aberdeen, with Father Mark Axtmann as celebrant.

Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the church on Friday.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the church on Friday. No visitation will take place at the mortuary.

Alvin John Mathern was born in Aberdeen, SD, on October 5, 1937, to Ludwig and Katherina (Welder) Mathern. At age 6, Alvin and his family moved to Mina, SD, where the family continued their dairy operation and grain farming. Alvin operated the family farm after the death of his parents and during that time, the family was awarded the “75 Years of Continued Dairying” recognition.

Alvin married Mary (Blow) Leonard of Mina on August 4, 1961. They have one child, Alvin L., also known as “Buster”. Together they continued the dairy operation and also raised beef cattle, buffalo, horses, sheep, and pigs until 2007, when Alvin and Mary semi-retired. In July of 2014, the couple moved to Newell to be closer to their son, his wife Cheryl, and their family, but continued to maintain the farm home in Mina as well.

In Alvin’s younger years, he enjoyed bull-riding, training horses, and even raised and ran a racehorse. Alvin was always a busy person, reading everything within reach, attending auctions, cattle and horse sales, and enjoying his coffee group. He was not one to sit idle. He loved animals and anything to do with farming. Alvin served on the Mercer Township Weed Board for many years.

Among his great enjoyments were his two precious grandchildren who shared Alvin’s love of animals and farming. A favorite tradition for over 30 years was having breakfast with family members and friends after attending Mass each Sunday. He blessed our lives and we will miss him immensely.

Alvin was very generous and caring, helping others in any way he could. He was a devoted Catholic, and a 79-year member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aberdeen, having been baptized and confirmed in the church, as well as having attended St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Schools.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; his son, Alvin (Cheryl); his grandchildren, Savanna and Jace; his sister, Juletta Smith; four nieces; and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his older sister, Kathrina (husband Melvin) Lammle; brother-in-law, Warren Bud Smith; and parents-in-law, Ellen and Clarence Papke and Lloyd Blow.