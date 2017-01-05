Carole G Kingery, 75

Carole G. Kingery

Carole G. Kingery of Huron, SD sadly passed away on Friday December 23, 2016 at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron, SD. A small graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017in St. Otto’s Catholic cemetery in Webster. Services are under the direction of Coester Funeral Home of Webster, SD and will be officiated by Father Kuhn. There will be no visitation.

Born Carole G. Gollnick on April 11, 1941 was the daughter of Genevieve (Jane) Senske-Gollnick and George Gollnick.

A loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Carole was loved by many people. All her friends and family knew her as stubborn, independent, yet kind hearted.

Survived by her brother James Gollnick, daughter Dana Graycek-Stuart, grand-children Jordan Filholm, Kamrin Robinson, Randi Stuart, and Lexi Stuart. Others include great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

Carole had requested that she did not want any flowers for her service, instead, donate to the surviving family or your local animal rescue in her name.