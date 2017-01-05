Memorial services for Dan Shaw, 58, Aberdeen, SD, will be 11:30am, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Baum officiating. Dan died Monday, January 2, 2017 at his home in Aberdeen. A celebration of Dan’s life will continue after the service at the R&A Lounge with food and beverages.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:15pm, Thursday, followed by a prayer service at 7:15pm at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street.

Dan Shaw was born to John and Inge Shaw on December 19, 1958 in Aberdeen, SD. He grew up in Aberdeen and attended Aberdeen Central High School. Dan proudly served in the United States Navy. Dan married ZoAnn Alm on February 24, 1978 in Aberdeen. From this union, three children were born: Justin, Jamie and Brittany. ZoAnn died in 1987. Later, Dan had a daughter, Allison, with his longtime partner Yvonne Morissette.

After serving from the Navy, Dan returned to Aberdeen and worked carpentry his whole life. He also enjoyed his time bartending at the R&A Lounge. In his spare time, Dan loved hunting and fishing. He was very proud of his marksmanship with a gun. Even though his eye sight wasn’t the best, he could still hit every bullseye without his glasses. Dan enjoyed many games of pool with numerous friends around town.

He will be remembered by his genuineness, kind heart and generous nature. Dan was always full of love and would lend a hand to anybody who needed it.

Dan is survived by his son, Jamie Shaw of Aberdeen; daughters: Brittany (Casey) Young and Allison Shaw, both of Aberdeen; brother, Allen (Anna) Shaw; and grandchildren: Nevaeh Janusz, Charlie Young, and Zoie Young.

Awaiting Dan with open arms are his wife, ZoAnn; son, Justin; his parents, John and Inge Shaw; paternal and maternal grandparents and many other loved ones.

www.spitzerfuneralhome.com