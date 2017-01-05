Mass of Christian Burial for Ervin Heupel, 95, of Aberdeen, SD, will be 10:00am Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aberdeen, with Father Ed Pierce, Celebrant. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen. Ervin died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm, Friday, followed by a liturgical wake service at 7:00pm at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street.

Ervin Heupel was born November 7, 1921 at Elgin, ND to Philip and Christina (Hoffman) Heupel. The family lived near McIntosh, SD and later moved to the Frederick, SD area. He attended country school in Ellendale, ND and in Frederick, SD. After school, he worked on the family farm in Frederick. Ervin later went to work at Johnson Culvert in Aberdeen.

Ervin was married to Avis A. Torigian on June 15, 1949 at Aberdeen. They made their first and only home in Aberdeen. Ervin then became a Line Foreman at Northern Electric where he was employed until his retirement in 1983. Avis died in 2010.

Ervin was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen, the Aberdeen Elks Lodge, and the Aberdeen Moose Lodge. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing.

Grateful for having shared Ervin’s life are his sons: Ronald Heupel of Pittsburgh, PA, Mark Heupel of Aberdeen and Donald (Sandy) Heupel of Maple Grove, MN; brother, Wilmar Heupel; sisters: Esther Suiter, Frances Locher and Ruth Heupel; grandchildren: Philip Heupel, Stella (Westley Cowfer) Heupel, Clay Heupel, Joanna (Bill Dvorak) Heupel, Emily (Trevor Bowers) Heupel, Bryce (Ann) Heupel, and Nicholas (Michelle) Heupel; and great-grandchildren: Cameron, Janna, Daniel, Samantha, Colten, and Sydney.

Preceding Ervin in death are his wife, Avis; parents, Philip and Christina Heupel; sister, Ella Harvey; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Heupel.

