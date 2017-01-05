Identity theft top fraud complaint in the nation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft is the number one fraud complaint in the country.

That’s not surprising to Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Aaron Benson who investigates fraud and property crimes.

Benson urges residents to find out what’s on their credit reports.

Aside from your Credit Bureau Report, Benson says you can also take steps on your own to avoid identity theft.

If you are an identity theft victim, Benson urges you to call authorities to alert them of the crime.