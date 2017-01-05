Insurance deadline coming up

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (WNAX) – For people thinking of signing up for insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, there are some deadlines ahead.

Jan. 15 is the deadline for coverage starting Feb. 1.

Jennifer Grassrope, a navigator with the Rural Office of Community Services in Lake Andes says the final deadline for sign up is at the end of the month.

Despite the threat of repeal of the ACA coming from Congress, Grassrope says they have seen more people signing up.

Grassrope says even with only two providers, people seem to be able to find a plan that works.

At the end of enrollment last year, just over 25,000 people were getting coverage through the ACA marketplace in South Dakota.