LEO J. GRUNEWALDT

Leo J. Grunewaldt, 97, of Faulkton, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Fr. Christopher Hughes officiating. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at the church, with visitation one-hour prior.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Leo's arrangements.