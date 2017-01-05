Leo J Grunewaldt, 97

LEO J. GRUNEWALDT

Leo J. Grunewaldt, 97, of Faulkton, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Fr. Christopher Hughes officiating. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at the church, with visitation one-hour prior.

 

