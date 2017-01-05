Mitchell teacher wins national honor

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Fourth grade teacher Amanda Christensen thought she was going to just a normal school assembly Wednesday morning at Longfellow Elementary in Mitchell. Boy, was she wrong.

Christensen is one of only 35 teachers nationwide to win the Milken Education Award, often called the Oscar of Teaching.

Christensen described the surprise moment when Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced she had won the $25,000 award.

One example of Christensen going the extra mile is the program she has developed with LifeQuest, a local organization working with adults with disabilities. The disabled adults are invited into her classroom, so her students can read books to them, and then in the spring, her kids go to LifeQuest to replant flower beds.

She said she is going to sit down with her husband and have a conversation about what to do with the $25,000.