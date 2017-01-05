More solar projects likely coming this year

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – While a number of wind power projects have been built across the state, the mix of renewable electricity sources may change this year.

South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says more solar projects are coming along.

Nelson says the PUC would get involved if a solar project is big enough.

Nelson says despite some recent setbacks, there are still a number of wind power projects under discussion.

Wind power projects proposed for Bon Homme and Charles Mix Counties, and one in Lincoln County have run into local opposition.