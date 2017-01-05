NSU GPAs Continue to Impress for Student-Athletes

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University student-athletes continued to shine in the classroom through the opening semester of the 2016-17 academic year with a department average GPA of 3.34. Wolves student-athletes combined with five teams over a 3.5 mark and eight teams over the 3.0 plateau. The Wolves have tallied their 21st consecutive year with a cumulative GPA above a 3.0 and 20th consecutive semester with a GPA above 3.0.

“We are so proud of the continued commitment to academic excellence from our student-athletes,” said Josh Moon, NSU Director of Athletics. “Our coaches are recruiting student-athletes who are serious about getting their degrees and being leaders in the classroom at NSU.”

Wolves softball narrowly led the way in the department with a 3.761 mark, followed by swimming with a 3.76 GPA. Continuing on the women’s side, cross country and basketball tallied the third and fourth best marks of 3.634 and 3.587. The final women’s teams with above a 3.0 were volleyball at a 3.392, soccer at a 3.357, and indoor and outdoor track and field at a 3.273 and 3.297.

Men’s basketball led the male teams in the department with a fifth best mark of 3.5, followed by baseball at 3.264 and football at 3.215. Also notching marks above a 3.0 were the indoor and outdoor men’s track and field teams with 3.081 and 3.155 marks respectively.