NSU Wrestling Team Ranked High in Polls

The second regional rankings of the season were released Tuesday by d2wrestle.com, with the Northern State University Wolves sitting fifth in super region three. St. Cloud State led the way, followed by Maryville, McKendree, and Upper Iowa. Northern also tallied five individuals ranked in their respective weight classes.

Individually ranked for the Wolves are No. 2 Richard Casillas at 125 pounds, No. 1 Tyler Stenberg at 149 pounds, No. 3 Blake Perryman at 157 pounds, No. 1 Sean Havlovic at 165 pounds, and No .4 Joe Gomez at 197 pounds. Catch the entire Wolves roster in action this Saturday from Wachs Arena in the NSIC opener at 7 p.m. versus Augustana. The Vikings currently sit sixth in the region behind the Wolves, with nine regional ranked individuals.

Rank School 1. St. Cloud State 2. Maryville 3. McKendree 4. Upper Iowa 5. Northern State 6. Augustana 7. Lindenwood 8. Minnesota State-Mankato 9. Minnesota State-Moorhead 10. Drury 11. Truman State 12. Mary 13. Central Missouri 14. Southwest Minnesota State 15. Minot State

125 pounds 1. Brett Velasquez St. Cloud State 2. Richard Casillas Northern State 3. Weston Basler McKendree 4. Jaret Singh Maryville 5. Morgan Engbrecht Augustana 6. JJ Dorrell Truman State 7. Maleek Williams Upper Iowa 8. Taylor Curtis Southwest Minn. St. 149 pounds 1. Tyler Stenberg Northern State 2. James Krischke Maryville 3. Damien Penichet Upper Iowa 4. Ronnie Gentile Lindenwood 5. Isaiah Kemper McKendree 6. Cortez Arredondo Southwest Minn. St. 7. Tanner Trembley St. Cloud State 8. Bailey Neises Augustana

157 pounds 1. Ryan Strope McKendree 2. Greg Hegarty Maryville 3. Blake Perryman Northern State 4. Larry Bomstad St. Cloud State 5. Dane Fischer Mary 6. Zak Benitz Upper Iowa 7. Colton Orlando Lindenwood 8. Tyler Nation Augustana

165 pounds 1. Sean Havlovic Northern State 2. Gabe Fogarty St. Cloud State 3. Colbey Vance Upper Iowa 4. Kyle Jolas Lindenwood 5. Austin Geerlings McKendree 6. Reagan Bye Augustana 7. Kegen Fingalsen Southwest Minn. St. 8. Paul Michaelsen Mary 197 pounds 1. Vince Dietz St. Cloud State 2. Ethan Sherertz Maryville 3. Jared Rennick Drury 4. Joe Gomez Northern State 5. Samuel Reeves Truman State 6. Ryan Parmely Upper Iowa 7. Ben Goodwin Augustana 8. Dylan Archer Lindenwood

A day after the second super regional rankings, d2wrestle.com released the first NWCA Top-25 Coaches Poll of the New Year. The Northern State University wrestling team remained seventh however landed one more student-athlete in the individual rankings. NSU tallied 30 points and is the second highest ranked NSIC program in the country, falling second to No. 1 St. Cloud State.

Northern is also joined by NSIC opponents No. 18 Augustana, No. 23 Minnesota State, (RV) MSU Moorhead, and (RV) Upper Iowa. The Wolves also tallied five individually ranked wrestlers in No. 9 Richard Casillas at 125 pounds, No. 2 Tyler Stenberg at 149 pounds, No. 6 Blake Perryman at 157 pounds, No. 7 Sean Havlovic at 165 pounds, and No. 11 Joe Gomez at 197 pounds. The Wolves return to action this Saturday at 7 p.m. from Wachs Arena, hosting No. 18 Augustana.

TEAM RANKINGS Rank School PR Points 1. St. Cloud State 1 68 2. Notre Dame 3 58 3. Maryville 2 51 4. Nebraska-Kearney 5 47 5. Wisconsin-Parkside RP 38 6. Mercyhurst 6 34 7. Northern State T7 30 8. Findlay 13 26 Central Oklahoma 14 26 Pitt.-Johnstown T9 26 McKendree 4 26 12. California Baptist T9 25 13. Ashland T11 21 14. Tiffin T15 18 15. Lake Erie T21 17 Seton Hill 17 17 17. Newberry T11 16 18. Fort Hays State 18 15 UNC-Pembroke T21 15 Augustana T23 15 21. Colorado State-Pueblo RP 13 22. Kutztown RP 12 23. Simon Fraser 19 11 Lindenwood RP 11 Minnesota State-Mankato T23 11 Newman RP 11

Also Receiving Points: Indianapolis, Ouachita Baptist, Limestone, Western State, Minnesota State-Moorhead, King, Wheeling Jesuit, Shippensburg, Upper Iowa, Adams State, Alderson Broaddus, Colorado Mesa, Belmont Abbey, Chadron State, Colorado Mines, East Stroudsburg, Drury, Shorter, Gannon

125 1. Brett Valazquez, So. St. Cloud State

2. Willie Bohince, Sr. Mercyhurst

3. Ronzell Darling, Sr. Wisconsin Parkside

4. Josh Lindsey, Fr. Central Oklahoma

5. Dustin Reed, Sr. Newman

6. Ronnie Wardleigh, Sr. Western State

7. Trung Doung, Jr. Newberry

8. Ivan McClay, Sr. Notre Dame

9. Richard Casillas, Fr. Northern State

10. Weston Basler, Fr. McKendree

11. Vlad Kazakov, Fr. Nebraska-Kearney

12. Austin Petril, Jr. Kutztown

149 1. Nic Goebel, Sr. Findlay

2. Tyler Stenberg, Sr. Northern State

3. Blake Clevenger, Jr. Ouachita Baptist

4. Juwan Edmond, So. Notre Dame

5. Dominick Nania, Sr. Wheeling Jesuit

6. Nick Boggs, Jr. Lake Erie

7. Ty Lydic, Sr. Seton Hill

8. Brent Fickel, Sr. Ashland

9. Jacob Gerkin, Sr. Colorado Mines

10. James Krischke, Jr. Maryville

11. Tyler Mies, Jr. Newman

12. Damian Penichet, So. Upper Iowa

157 1. Destin McCauley, Jr. Nebraska Kearney

2. Cody Law, Jr. Pitt Johnstown

3. Issac Dulgarian, So. Notre Dame

4. Ryan Strope, Jr. McKendree

5. Greg Hegarty, Sr. Maryville

6. Blake Perryman, Jr. Northern State

7. Larry Bomstad, Jr. St. Cloud State

8. Scott Bosak, Sr. Belmont Abbey

9. Payton Tawter, Fr. Colorado Mesa

10. Joey White, Sr. Findlay

11. Kyle Fantin, So. Colorado State-Pueblo

12. Brett Scoles, Jr. Wisconsin-Parkside

165 1. Francis Mizia, Sr. Mercyhurst

2. Tyler Reinhart, Jr. Pitt Johnstown

3. JaCobi Jones, Jr. Colorado State-Pueblo

4. Tyler McLean, Sr. Simon Fraser

5. TC Warner, Jr. Kutztown

6. Isaiah White, Fr. Notre Dame

7. Sean Havlovic, Jr. Northern State

8. Gabe Fogarty, Sr. St. Cloud State

9. Nick Vandermeer, Jr. Lake Erie

10. Alonzo Turner, Jr. Findlay

11. Kade Kitchens, So. Shorter

12. Jason Buhr, So. Colorado Mesa