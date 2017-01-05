NSU Wrestling Team Ranked High in Polls

NEWBERRY, SC (NSUWolves.com) –
The second regional rankings of the season were released Tuesday by d2wrestle.com, with the Northern State University Wolves sitting fifth in super region three. St. Cloud State led the way, followed by Maryville, McKendree, and Upper Iowa. Northern also tallied five individuals ranked in their respective weight classes.
Individually ranked for the Wolves are No. 2 Richard Casillas at 125 pounds, No. 1 Tyler Stenberg at 149 pounds, No. 3 Blake Perryman at 157 pounds, No. 1 Sean Havlovic at 165 pounds, and No .4 Joe Gomez at 197 pounds. Catch the entire Wolves roster in action this Saturday from Wachs Arena in the NSIC opener at 7 p.m. versus Augustana. The Vikings currently sit sixth in the region behind the Wolves, with nine regional ranked individuals.
|Rank
|School
|1.
|St. Cloud State
|2.
|Maryville
|3.
|McKendree
|4.
|Upper Iowa
|5.
|Northern State
|6.
|Augustana
|7.
|Lindenwood
|8.
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|9.
|Minnesota State-Moorhead
|10.
|Drury
|11.
|Truman State
|12.
|Mary
|13.
|Central Missouri
|14.
|Southwest Minnesota State
|15.
|Minot State
|125 pounds
|1.
|Brett Velasquez
|St. Cloud State
|2.
|Richard Casillas
|Northern State
|3.
|Weston Basler
|McKendree
|4.
|Jaret Singh
|Maryville
|5.
|Morgan Engbrecht
|Augustana
|6.
|JJ Dorrell
|Truman State
|7.
|Maleek Williams
|Upper Iowa
|8.
|Taylor Curtis
|Southwest Minn. St.
|
149 pounds
|1.
|Tyler Stenberg
|Northern State
|2.
|James Krischke
|Maryville
|3.
|Damien Penichet
|Upper Iowa
|4.
|Ronnie Gentile
|Lindenwood
|5.
|Isaiah Kemper
|McKendree
|6.
|Cortez Arredondo
|Southwest Minn. St.
|7.
|Tanner Trembley
|St. Cloud State
|8.
|Bailey Neises
|Augustana
|
157 pounds
|1.
|Ryan Strope
|McKendree
|2.
|Greg Hegarty
|Maryville
|3.
|Blake Perryman
|Northern State
|4.
|Larry Bomstad
|St. Cloud State
|5.
|Dane Fischer
|Mary
|6.
|Zak Benitz
|Upper Iowa
|7.
|Colton Orlando
|Lindenwood
|8.
|Tyler Nation
|Augustana
|
165 pounds
|1.
|Sean Havlovic
|Northern State
|2.
|Gabe Fogarty
|St. Cloud State
|3.
|Colbey Vance
|Upper Iowa
|4.
|Kyle Jolas
|Lindenwood
|5.
|Austin Geerlings
|McKendree
|6.
|Reagan Bye
|Augustana
|7.
|Kegen Fingalsen
|Southwest Minn. St.
|8.
|Paul Michaelsen
|Mary
|
197 pounds
|1.
|Vince Dietz
|St. Cloud State
|2.
|Ethan Sherertz
|Maryville
|3.
|Jared Rennick
|Drury
|4.
|Joe Gomez
|Northern State
|5.
|Samuel Reeves
|Truman State
|6.
|Ryan Parmely
|Upper Iowa
|7.
|Ben Goodwin
|Augustana
|8.
|Dylan Archer
|Lindenwood
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (NSUWolves.com) –
A day after the second super regional rankings, d2wrestle.com released the first NWCA Top-25 Coaches Poll of the New Year. The Northern State University wrestling team remained seventh however landed one more student-athlete in the individual rankings. NSU tallied 30 points and is the second highest ranked NSIC program in the country, falling second to No. 1 St. Cloud State.
Northern is also joined by NSIC opponents No. 18 Augustana, No. 23 Minnesota State, (RV) MSU Moorhead, and (RV) Upper Iowa. The Wolves also tallied five individually ranked wrestlers in No. 9 Richard Casillas at 125 pounds, No. 2 Tyler Stenberg at 149 pounds, No. 6 Blake Perryman at 157 pounds, No. 7 Sean Havlovic at 165 pounds, and No. 11 Joe Gomez at 197 pounds. The Wolves return to action this Saturday at 7 p.m. from Wachs Arena, hosting No. 18 Augustana.
|TEAM RANKINGS
|Rank
|School
|PR
|Points
|1.
|St. Cloud State
|1
|68
|2.
|Notre Dame
|3
|58
|3.
|Maryville
|2
|51
|4.
|Nebraska-Kearney
|5
|47
|5.
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|RP
|38
|6.
|Mercyhurst
|6
|34
|7.
|Northern State
|T7
|30
|8.
|Findlay
|13
|26
|Central Oklahoma
|14
|26
|Pitt.-Johnstown
|T9
|26
|McKendree
|4
|26
|12.
|California Baptist
|T9
|25
|13.
|Ashland
|T11
|21
|14.
|Tiffin
|T15
|18
|15.
|Lake Erie
|T21
|17
|Seton Hill
|17
|17
|17.
|Newberry
|T11
|16
|18.
|Fort Hays State
|18
|15
|UNC-Pembroke
|T21
|15
|Augustana
|T23
|15
|21.
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|RP
|13
|22.
|Kutztown
|RP
|12
|23.
|Simon Fraser
|19
|11
|Lindenwood
|RP
|11
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|T23
|11
|Newman
|RP
|11
Also Receiving Points: Indianapolis, Ouachita Baptist, Limestone, Western State, Minnesota State-Moorhead, King, Wheeling Jesuit, Shippensburg, Upper Iowa, Adams State, Alderson Broaddus, Colorado Mesa, Belmont Abbey, Chadron State, Colorado Mines, East Stroudsburg, Drury, Shorter, Gannon
|125
|1. Brett Valazquez, So. St. Cloud State
2. Willie Bohince, Sr. Mercyhurst
3. Ronzell Darling, Sr. Wisconsin Parkside
4. Josh Lindsey, Fr. Central Oklahoma
5. Dustin Reed, Sr. Newman
6. Ronnie Wardleigh, Sr. Western State
7. Trung Doung, Jr. Newberry
8. Ivan McClay, Sr. Notre Dame
9. Richard Casillas, Fr. Northern State
10. Weston Basler, Fr. McKendree
11. Vlad Kazakov, Fr. Nebraska-Kearney
12. Austin Petril, Jr. Kutztown
|149
|1. Nic Goebel, Sr. Findlay
2. Tyler Stenberg, Sr. Northern State
3. Blake Clevenger, Jr. Ouachita Baptist
4. Juwan Edmond, So. Notre Dame
5. Dominick Nania, Sr. Wheeling Jesuit
6. Nick Boggs, Jr. Lake Erie
7. Ty Lydic, Sr. Seton Hill
8. Brent Fickel, Sr. Ashland
9. Jacob Gerkin, Sr. Colorado Mines
10. James Krischke, Jr. Maryville
11. Tyler Mies, Jr. Newman
12. Damian Penichet, So. Upper Iowa
|157
|1. Destin McCauley, Jr. Nebraska Kearney
2. Cody Law, Jr. Pitt Johnstown
3. Issac Dulgarian, So. Notre Dame
4. Ryan Strope, Jr. McKendree
5. Greg Hegarty, Sr. Maryville
6. Blake Perryman, Jr. Northern State
7. Larry Bomstad, Jr. St. Cloud State
8. Scott Bosak, Sr. Belmont Abbey
9. Payton Tawter, Fr. Colorado Mesa
10. Joey White, Sr. Findlay
11. Kyle Fantin, So. Colorado State-Pueblo
12. Brett Scoles, Jr. Wisconsin-Parkside
|165
|1. Francis Mizia, Sr. Mercyhurst
2. Tyler Reinhart, Jr. Pitt Johnstown
3. JaCobi Jones, Jr. Colorado State-Pueblo
4. Tyler McLean, Sr. Simon Fraser
5. TC Warner, Jr. Kutztown
6. Isaiah White, Fr. Notre Dame
7. Sean Havlovic, Jr. Northern State
8. Gabe Fogarty, Sr. St. Cloud State
9. Nick Vandermeer, Jr. Lake Erie
10. Alonzo Turner, Jr. Findlay
11. Kade Kitchens, So. Shorter
12. Jason Buhr, So. Colorado Mesa
|197
|1. Jake Waste, Sr. Cal Baptist
2. Jon Inman, Sr. Fort Hays State
3. Vince Dietz, So. St. Cloud State
4. Matt Rudy, So. Limestone
5. Evan Ramos, Jr. Shippensburg
6. James Lehman, Jr. Wisconsin-Parkside
7. Greg Wilson, Jr. Central Oklahoma
8. Ethan Sheretz, So. Maryville
9. Luke Cramer, Jr. Ashland
10. Jared Rennick, Fr. Drury
11. Joe Gomez, Sr. Northern State
12. Evan Rosbrough, Sr. Lake Erie