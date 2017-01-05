NSU Wrestling Team Ranked High in Polls

January 5, 2017 Sports
NSU Wrestling

NEWBERRY, SC (NSUWolves.com) –

The second regional rankings of the season were released Tuesday by d2wrestle.com, with the Northern State University Wolves sitting fifth in super region three. St. Cloud State led the way, followed by Maryville, McKendree, and Upper Iowa. Northern also tallied five individuals ranked in their respective weight classes.

 

Individually ranked for the Wolves are No. 2 Richard Casillas at 125 pounds, No. 1 Tyler Stenberg at 149 pounds, No. 3 Blake Perryman at 157 pounds, No. 1 Sean Havlovic at 165 pounds, and No .4 Joe Gomez at 197 pounds. Catch the entire Wolves roster in action this Saturday from Wachs Arena in the NSIC opener at 7 p.m. versus Augustana. The Vikings currently sit sixth in the region behind the Wolves, with nine regional ranked individuals.

 

Rank School
1. St. Cloud State
2. Maryville
3. McKendree
4. Upper Iowa
5. Northern State
6. Augustana
7. Lindenwood
8. Minnesota State-Mankato
9. Minnesota State-Moorhead
10. Drury
11. Truman State
12. Mary
13. Central Missouri
14. Southwest Minnesota State
15. Minot State

 

125 pounds
1. Brett Velasquez St. Cloud State
2. Richard Casillas Northern State
3. Weston Basler McKendree
4. Jaret Singh Maryville
5. Morgan Engbrecht Augustana
6. JJ Dorrell Truman State
7. Maleek Williams Upper Iowa
8. Taylor Curtis Southwest Minn. St.
 

149 pounds
1. Tyler Stenberg Northern State
2. James Krischke Maryville
3. Damien Penichet Upper Iowa
4. Ronnie Gentile Lindenwood
5. Isaiah Kemper McKendree
6. Cortez Arredondo Southwest Minn. St.
7. Tanner Trembley St. Cloud State
8. Bailey Neises Augustana

 

 

157 pounds
1. Ryan Strope McKendree
2. Greg Hegarty Maryville
3. Blake Perryman Northern State
4. Larry Bomstad St. Cloud State
5. Dane Fischer Mary
6. Zak Benitz Upper Iowa
7. Colton Orlando Lindenwood
8. Tyler Nation Augustana

 

 

165 pounds
1. Sean Havlovic Northern State
2. Gabe Fogarty St. Cloud State
3. Colbey Vance Upper Iowa
4. Kyle Jolas Lindenwood
5. Austin Geerlings McKendree
6. Reagan Bye Augustana
7. Kegen Fingalsen Southwest Minn. St.
8. Paul Michaelsen Mary
 

197 pounds
1. Vince Dietz St. Cloud State
2. Ethan Sherertz Maryville
3. Jared Rennick Drury
4. Joe Gomez Northern State
5. Samuel Reeves Truman State
6. Ryan Parmely Upper Iowa
7. Ben Goodwin Augustana
8. Dylan Archer Lindenwood

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (NSUWolves.com) –

A day after the second super regional rankings, d2wrestle.com released the first NWCA Top-25 Coaches Poll of the New Year. The Northern State University wrestling team remained seventh however landed one more student-athlete in the individual rankings. NSU tallied 30 points and is the second highest ranked NSIC program in the country, falling second to No. 1 St. Cloud State.

 

Northern is also joined by NSIC opponents No. 18 Augustana, No. 23 Minnesota State, (RV) MSU Moorhead, and (RV) Upper Iowa. The Wolves also tallied five individually ranked wrestlers in No. 9 Richard Casillas at 125 pounds, No. 2 Tyler Stenberg at 149 pounds, No. 6 Blake Perryman at 157 pounds, No. 7 Sean Havlovic at 165 pounds, and No. 11 Joe Gomez at 197 pounds. The Wolves return to action this Saturday at 7 p.m. from Wachs Arena, hosting No. 18 Augustana.

 

TEAM RANKINGS
Rank School PR Points
1. St. Cloud State 1 68
2. Notre Dame 3 58
3. Maryville 2 51
4. Nebraska-Kearney 5 47
5. Wisconsin-Parkside RP 38
6. Mercyhurst 6 34
7. Northern State T7 30
8. Findlay 13 26
Central Oklahoma 14 26
Pitt.-Johnstown T9 26
McKendree 4 26
12. California Baptist T9 25
13. Ashland T11 21
14. Tiffin T15 18
15. Lake Erie T21 17
Seton Hill 17 17
 17. Newberry T11 16
18. Fort Hays State 18 15
UNC-Pembroke T21 15
Augustana T23 15
 21. Colorado State-Pueblo RP 13
 22. Kutztown RP 12
23. Simon Fraser 19 11
Lindenwood RP 11
Minnesota State-Mankato T23 11
 Newman RP  11

 

Also Receiving Points: Indianapolis, Ouachita Baptist, Limestone, Western State, Minnesota State-Moorhead, King, Wheeling Jesuit, Shippensburg, Upper Iowa, Adams State, Alderson Broaddus, Colorado Mesa, Belmont Abbey, Chadron State, Colorado Mines, East Stroudsburg, Drury, Shorter, Gannon

 

125
1. Brett Valazquez, So. St. Cloud State
2. Willie Bohince, Sr. Mercyhurst
3. Ronzell Darling, Sr. Wisconsin Parkside
4. Josh Lindsey, Fr. Central Oklahoma
5. Dustin Reed, Sr. Newman
6. Ronnie Wardleigh, Sr. Western State
7. Trung Doung, Jr. Newberry
8. Ivan McClay, Sr. Notre Dame
9. Richard Casillas, Fr. Northern State
10. Weston Basler, Fr. McKendree
11. Vlad Kazakov, Fr. Nebraska-Kearney
12. Austin Petril, Jr. Kutztown

 

149
1. Nic Goebel, Sr. Findlay
2. Tyler Stenberg, Sr. Northern State
3. Blake Clevenger, Jr. Ouachita Baptist
4. Juwan Edmond, So. Notre Dame
5. Dominick Nania, Sr. Wheeling Jesuit
6. Nick Boggs, Jr. Lake Erie
7. Ty Lydic, Sr. Seton Hill
8. Brent Fickel, Sr. Ashland
9. Jacob Gerkin, Sr. Colorado Mines
10. James Krischke, Jr. Maryville
11. Tyler Mies, Jr. Newman
12. Damian Penichet, So. Upper Iowa

 

157
1. Destin McCauley, Jr. Nebraska Kearney
2. Cody Law, Jr. Pitt Johnstown
3. Issac Dulgarian, So. Notre Dame
4. Ryan Strope, Jr. McKendree
5. Greg Hegarty, Sr. Maryville
6. Blake Perryman, Jr. Northern State
7. Larry Bomstad, Jr. St. Cloud State
8. Scott Bosak, Sr. Belmont Abbey
9. Payton Tawter, Fr. Colorado Mesa
10. Joey White, Sr. Findlay
11. Kyle Fantin, So. Colorado State-Pueblo
12. Brett Scoles, Jr. Wisconsin-Parkside

 

165
1. Francis Mizia, Sr. Mercyhurst
2. Tyler Reinhart, Jr. Pitt Johnstown
3. JaCobi Jones, Jr. Colorado State-Pueblo
4. Tyler McLean, Sr. Simon Fraser
5. TC Warner, Jr. Kutztown
6. Isaiah White, Fr. Notre Dame
7. Sean Havlovic, Jr. Northern State
8. Gabe Fogarty, Sr. St. Cloud State
9. Nick Vandermeer, Jr. Lake Erie
10. Alonzo Turner, Jr. Findlay
11. Kade Kitchens, So. Shorter
12. Jason Buhr, So. Colorado Mesa

 

197
1. Jake Waste, Sr. Cal Baptist
2. Jon Inman, Sr. Fort Hays State
3. Vince Dietz, So. St. Cloud State
4. Matt Rudy, So. Limestone
5. Evan Ramos, Jr. Shippensburg
6. James Lehman, Jr. Wisconsin-Parkside
7. Greg Wilson, Jr. Central Oklahoma
8. Ethan Sheretz, So. Maryville
9. Luke Cramer, Jr. Ashland
10. Jared Rennick, Fr. Drury
11. Joe Gomez, Sr. Northern State
12. Evan Rosbrough, Sr. Lake Erie

