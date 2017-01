PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – 2017 will be a big year for the city of Pierre, especially when it comes to street repairs.

Pierre Mayor Laurie Gill says that the city is committed to street projects this year.

Gill says in the summer, the major project for the city will be the complete rebuild of Capitol Avenue in front of the state Capitol.

Gill adds that it will be inconvenient for the entire community, including tourists, but it’s a project that needs to be down and everyone can agree on that.