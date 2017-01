ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a 34-year-old man.

Kahari Rashid Oliver, date of birth Jan. 20, 1982, is wanted for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault.

If you can provide information, call dispatch at (605) 626-7911, private message the APD Facebook page or send a tip through the MyPD app.