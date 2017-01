YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) – A survey of people moving across the country has a new number one destination, and it’s a bit of a surprise. Melissa Sullivan is a spokesperson for United Van Lines.

Sullivan even though South Dakota is on top for the first time, it is part of the trend they have seen for some time.

Sullivan says most of the people they move to South Dakota are doing it for economics.

United has been doing the survey for over 40 years.